City of Vernon staff recommending a $30,000 grant for Historic O'Keefe Ranch

City of Vernon staff are recommending council provide additional funding of $30,000 to Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

A report that will be presented to civic leaders at their regular council meeting Monday states during the Feb. 26 council meeting, representatives of the O'Keefe Ranch & Interior Historical Society made a presentation on the current state of affairs at the ranch, and a request for payment of an additional grant amount of at least $30,000.

“The City of Vernon has an operating grant of $50,000 included in its 2024 budget, that was paid in February 2024. During the Dec. 4, 2023 budget deliberations, council moved to not support a change request for additional funding ($100,000) for O'Keefe Ranch,” the report states.

At the Feb. 26 2024 regular meeting, O'Keefe Ranch indicated the repayment of their CEBA (Canadian Emergency Business Account) loan in the amount of $40,000 had put them in a cash flow predicament and made a request to council to provide a grant of at least $30,000, pending the results of an asset management plan expected this spring.

“Because this grant can be directly attributed to operating issues related to COVID-19, due to the repayment of the CEBA loan, administration recommends using the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant to fund this grant request,” the report says.

The COVID-19 Safe Restart grant currently has a projected balance of approximately $150,000 and staff is recommending council authorize administration to provide a grant in the amount of $30,000 to O'Keefe Ranch.

