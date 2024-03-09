BC Community Bat Program offering tips to help the Okanagan bat population

Photo: Shutterstock

Spring is around the corner and the BC Community Bat Program is encouraging people to do what they can to help the flying mammals.

According to Megan Olson, North Okanagan regional co-ordinator BC Community Bat Program, the valley is home to at least 14 different species of insect-eating bats – the highest diversity of bats in the province.

“Supporting pollinators in your garden helps to support bats as they prey on insects at night. Since bats are active from dusk to dawn, having night-blooming flowers in your garden attracts nighttime moths which are a great source of protein for bats,” Olson said, adding the practice is called moonlight gardening.

“Join us in cultivating bat-friendly gardens and nurturing the rich biodiversity of the North Okanagan.”

To assist the local bat population, people can: