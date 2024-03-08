Vernon's North Okanagan Gleaners are looking for a partner to help ship medical supplies around the world

Photo: Castanet file photo

The North Okanagan Gleaners are looking for a partner to help ship medical supplies around the world.

Throughout the year, the Gleaners collect and donate medical supplies such as wheelchairs, beds, linens and other items that may be deemed outdated in Canada, but for a hospital with few resources they are a godsend.

The much-needed supplies are sent to some of the poorest and most war-torn regions of the world.

However, they have hit a snag.

“Unfortunately, the main organization that has partnered with us in recent years has stopped shipping our medical products. They want to focus on paediatric care, leaving us with huge bins of medical supplies with nowhere to go,” said a post on their Facebook page.

Numerous other agencies have been contacted, but the Gleaners have yet to establish a new partnership.

If anyone knows of an organization or church with international connections who would like to help, they are asked to email [email protected].

The Gleaners are not accepting medical supply donations until the matter is resolved.

The Gleaners also ship food stock around the world, and in 2023 they converted 1,677,142 pounds of donated produce into a dehydrated soup mix amounting to 13,145,360 meals.

They are currently processing “tons of Davison apples and Saskatchewan yellow split peas” that have been recently donated.

For more information on the Gleaners, visit their website.