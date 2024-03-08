City of Vernon advising of a major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists are being warned of a major reconstruction project that will lead to the partial closure of 32nd Avenue.

The City of Vernon is advising the road work will start Monday between 20th and 18th streets.

The work includes the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk pavement.

Construction is expected to continue until the summer.

The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction. Detour routes are available to the north and south on 37th and 25th avenues.

Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

“The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of city council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the city provides,” the city said in a press release. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, click here.