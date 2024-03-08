Lumby couple facing serious charges in relation to death of a child have pleaded not guilty in Vernon provincial court

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan couple facing serious charges in connection with the death of a child in 2020 have pleaded not guilty in Vernon provincial court.

Brian William Harold Chciuk and Keisha Mari McCrea are each facing one count of failure to perform legal duty to provide necessities.

The pair were in court Thursday where they entered a not guilty plea and chose to be tried by judge alone.

According to court documents, the two are accused of failing to provide the necessities of life to a person under 16 in Lumby between December 2019 and April 2020.

The boy, identified as E.B. in court documents, subsequently died.

In October 2023, RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said Mounties were called to assist paramedics at a home in Lumby on April 4, 2020, for a child in distress.

“The child was flown by B.C. air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 5,” Grandy said.

According to Grandy, major-crime detectives investigated the case, which led to the charges.

Chciuk and McCrea will be back in court March 13 to fix a date.