New building Rise-ing up above Okanagan Lake in Vernon

Photo: The Brand Department Inc. Rendering of The Edge

With golf season right around the corner, players headed to The Rise this season can expect to notice big changes - a new building rising up.

The Rise Resort announced it’s expanding to introduce a restaurant and events centre to the Okanagan. Named The Edge, the 30,000-square-foot building sits 1,000 feet above Okanagan Lake in Vernon.

“The building is up and quite noticeable from different vantage points in the Valley,” said Nick Clements with the Brand Department Inc.

Though not entirely finished, the building will have a 160-seat restaurant and dining room, 4,000-square-foot outdoor patio, a private dining room, a wedding and event banquet room, golf lounge with sate-of-the-art golf simulators, and a retail shop.

Clements says work is now being done on the interior of the building, which is expected to open sometime this summer.

“The experience at The Edge transcends mere culinary delight, it’s an immersion into curated excellence,” reads a news release. “Every corner reveals exquisite, one-of-a-kind decor, meticulously selected to enhance the dining ambiance and elevate the senses to new heights of sophistication and luxury.”

According to a release about the building, the new retail shop will have labels not available anywhere else in BC. The Edge will also be opening Dante’s Gold Lounge which will have state-of-the-art golf simulators where players can experiences world renowned courses in 4K without ever leaving the Rise.

“The Rise Resort is a premier destination offering unparalleled experiences in golf, dining, and leisure,” reads the news release. “With its stunning location overlooking Okanagan Lake and the Valley, The Rise Resort invites guests to surpass the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary.”