North Okanagan dog doing fine months after being found shot, lying in a pool of its own blood

A North Okanagan dog is doing fine after being found lying in a pool of its own blood having been shot twice last spring.

“Benjamin is doing well, he still has the two bullets in him as we decided not to take a chance with more surgeries,” said owner Don Beattie.

“His life has changed a lot as we don't want to let him run free even if it is on our own property, it is a large property and we would not be able to see him at all times.”

Beattie wasn’t sure at the time if the bullets would need to be removed from the then three-year-old dog.

Beattie says he’s had three different people come forward about “the scumbag that shot him,” but, he says without more proof, no charges can be laid.

“We can only hope one day we get the proof before this happens to someone else,” said Beattie.

On May 31, 2023, Beattie found Benjamin collapsed outside his house, lying in a pool of his own blood.

“When he got home, he was flopped down. He didn't even make it up the steps,” Beattie previously told Castanet.

“He was about done when he got there. He couldn't move any further.”

An emergency trip to the vet found two bullets in the dog. One bullet went into Ben’s hind quarter and shattered on his hip; the second went through his lung and remains embedded in his chest.

A GoFundMe had been created to help cover medical costs for the Australian shepherd-border collie cross, which ended up raising $6,280.