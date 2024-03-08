Parent says school district’s decision comes as a huge relief to parents and students 

Photo: Jon Jones File photo of AIAO information night which saw huge turn out in late January this year.

It's a win for Vernon parents who’ve been fighting to reverse a School District 22 decision.

The school board decided in a closed door meeting on Wednesday night, to continue to the Awaken Inquiry Adventure Okanagan program of choice for 2024-25 and beyond. The decision follows a passionate petition from local parents and students to save the course after SD22 announced earlier this year it would be cutting the program.

"Families are passionate about the Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan program at Fulton Secondary School. Parents have worked hard to publicize the program and increase what was previously a dwindling enrolment,” said SD22 Supt. Christine Perkins.

Jon Jones, one of the parents petitioning for the program, says the decision comes as a “huge relief” to parents, students and teachers in the program.

“We thank the board of trustees for seeing the value and commitment that these students and teachers have for this unique educational option,” said Jones. “We are so grateful to all those former students, mentors and community support that stood with us to ensure our students' voices were heard.”

Fight to keep the program

After hearing the program would be cancelled, parents, students and teachers began the fight to keep the program. They created a petition, hosted information nights and spread the word about the potential fate of the program.

The school listened, and AIAO was given an extra week – until Feb. 25 – to get 40 students registered for the 2024-25 school year.

The programs fate was then left for another week as the school wouldn't make a decision until March 6 at the closed portion of the board of education meeting.

Before the decision was made, Jones told Castanet the program was told it would have needed to enrol 23 new students to bring the program up to a total of 40 students. Jones says the group managed to enrol 21 students.

A big feat, he said, considering the previous year only six students enrolled.

While parents, students and teachers might be celebrating the win right now, Jones says there’s still work to be done to ensure the long-term success of the program.

“There is still a need for a clear five-year plan and communication with the SD22 leadership, principals, teachers, parents, students, PACs and counsellors, to ensure the continued opportunity for future students' success,” said Jones.

Principal of the host school, Fulton Secondary, Mike Edgar, had previously told Castanet that programs of choice – like AIAO – can market itself. He said that’s how the programs “take off” and “how they work” adding that programs need to garner student interest themselves.

Something AIAO took to heart. The petition created by parents has officially been marked a victory with a final signature count of 1,477 signatures.