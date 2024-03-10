Vernon elementary school principal fondly recalls staff prank

Photo: Tom Skinner

Tom Skinner has plenty of fond memories from his days as an educator and principal.

But a name tag switch by some staff pranksters at a Vernon elementary school is near the top.

“It was a good prank,” said Skinner who was a teacher and principal in Vernon for many years.

He retired quite some time ago, but he still remembers when staff turned him into a cartoon character.

The name of the principal on the long-running TV show 'The Simpsons' is Seymour Skinner and one day, staff at the school decided to have some fun with their good-natured principal with the same last name.

At the end of each school day, Skinner would hang his name tag and lanyard on a bulletin board in his office where it would be retrieved the next day.

This was the daily routine, until one morning he noticed the name tag wasn't where he usually left it.

Skinner said when he asked the office secretary, Doreen, about it “she very casually said 'Don't worry about it, I'm sure you will find it.'”

Not thinking much of it, Skinner went about his business and a few days later, he found his name tag right where it was supposed to be.

He put it on without a second thought, not realizing someone had replaced the picture of Tom Skinner with a picture of Seymour Skinner.

And that is where the fun for the pranksters kicked into high gear.

“I noticed when I went into the staff room, people were kind of smirking,” said Skinner. “I thought maybe I have jam on my shirt – what was going on? It was unusual the reaction I was getting.”

Skinner admitted it took him a while to figure out he had been pranked. When he finally gave the name tag a close look he saw what had happened.

“I was thinking that was a good prank. It was funny,” said Skinner who had never watched The Simpson and had no idea of his famous counterpart until then.

The memories of that gag were rekindled when Skinner posted a picture of his doctored name tag to social media, generating dozens of comments.

“I have had a fair number of pranks pulled on me, but I am putting that up at the top,” he said.