Clean-up of downtown fire site scheduled to begin eight months after blaze destroyed Vernon building

Chelsey Mutter

Clean up of the downtown Vernon building destroyed by fire last summer is expected to begin today or early next week.

It comes a little more than eight months after fire destroyed the building on July 4, 2023.

The building's owner, Gary Batula, says NAPP Enterprises LTD. has been hired to clean up the site. Special considerations have to be made when cleaning up the building which was built in 1914.

Older construction materials used in the building – like asbestos – are considered harmful, even toxic. In December, Batula told Castanet the cost to clean up the building was about $500,000.

Batula says NAPP will need to go through a multi-step process, which could take weeks.

“They have to get through the top layer first and then see what the basement brings,” said Batula.

“It’s definitely a long-winded process with a lot of safety precautions that need to be taken.”

The clean-up was initially expected to begin Monday, but a different project ran long.

The commercial building on 30th Street and 29th Avenue was discovered to be on fire in the early hours of July 4.

Crews were called to battle the fire which caused power outages, air quality alerts and road closures.

The commercial building was destroyed, along with seven businesses.

There are no plans to do anything with the soon-to-be empty lot at this time.

-with files from Tracey Prediger