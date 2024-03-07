Vernon RCMP recover Interior Health records with personal information on thousands of employees

Photo: IH

Interior Health is trying to track down employees whose personal information may have been compromised.

Officials are asking anyone who worked for IH from 2003 to 2009 to call 1-833-705-2569 toll free to determine if any of their personal information is contained in a document recovered in an RCMP investigation.

In January, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed IH about a document that was discovered during an investigation containing personal information of individuals, including current and former employees of IH.

The information seized by police included names, dates of birth, social insurance numbers, home addresses, phone numbers and the individuals’ age in 2009.

Brent Kruschel, IH Vice-president of Digital Health, said IH is working closely with RCMP and conducting an internal investigation into the matter as well.

Kruschel said one of the biggest challenges IH is having is the stolen information dates back 15 years.

“We can't determine the source of the information,” Kruschel said. “We don't know how they came into possession of the information.”

Kruschel said that does not mean there is a gap in the security system, but because security technology is constantly evolving, it is more difficult to track down the exact source from so long ago.

Kruschel assured that IH has “state-of-the-art online security” technology that is continually updated to ensure the safety of staff and employee.

IH will continue to look into the matter.

The recovered document has more than 20,000 names on it.

Kruschel said no patient information was found on the documents.

IH confirmed there are approximately 7,000 current employees listed and are taking steps to notify them. Due to the age of the data and its broad scope, IH is not able to accurately confirm the former employee information, nor where the information came from.

“Interior Health’s top priority is to ensure that personal information is always protected. We are reaching out to employees who worked for us during these years to ensure that if their information is involved, that they receive supports, including credit monitoring, if they are part of this investigation,” said Brent Kruschel, IH vice-president of digital health.

Anyone who was employed by IH between 2003 and 2009 is encouraged to call 1-833-705-2569 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday to determine if their information is in the recovered document, and if so for more information about steps they can take to protect their personal information.

There is also additional information on the IH website.

“No arrests or charges have been made in relation to this information,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“As part of the continuing investigation, we are releasing this information so potentially impacted individuals can take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves. It is a timely reminder that identity fraud continues to be a persistent threat in our community and brings to light the importance of taking proactive steps to safeguard yourself. You can significantly reduce your risk by educating yourself and staying informed about common fraud schemes and tactics, regularly monitoring your credit, and routinely reviewing financial accounts for any unusual activity.”

In addition to working closely with the RCMP, IH hired external security experts to conduct a review of the situation.

According to IH, the external experts confirmed the information is not on the dark web.