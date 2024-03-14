Indie-folk musician Claire Coupland first to perform at 2024 Music at the Mackie Lake House in Coldstream

Indie-folk musician Claire Coupland will kick off the 2024 Season of Music at the Mackie Lake House.

A moving songwriter and compelling guitarist, Coupland combines smooth, signature fingerpicking, jazz-influenced progressions and soaring melodies.

The singer's latest album, 'New Light,' delivers carefully-crafted, darker and more vulnerable reckonings of self-worth — escaping abuse, painful goodbyes, fragile family dynamics and hope for the future.

The album presents fresh and spontaneous arrangements of her songs with mood-filled percussions, slinky guitars, sparkling piano and shades of grunge and California rock.

“We are so excited to kick off another year of live music at Mackie Lake House with Claire Coupland,” says Denise Dickson, event planner. “We’ve added a mix of indoor and outdoor concerts this year, and are very pleased with the caliber of musical talent we have been able to host.”

Coupland’s concert will be followed throughout the summer with acts like Under the Rocks, Cole Bradley, Rann Berry Duo, WiL, Clanna Morna and the Hillside Outlaws.

Tickets for the April 1 Coupland concert are $40 each and can be purchased online.

The Music at Mackie annual concert series helps generate revenue for Mackie Lake House — a registered heritage site that is run by a charitable society.

The house, 7804 Kidston Rd., in Coldstream, was built in 1910 and is today set up as a museum with the mandate to present and preserve the building, grounds, furnishings, and related history of Mackie Lake House for the enjoyment and education of the public.