Vernon RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly threatened another person with a hammer

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening another person with a hammer in downtown Vernon.

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on Wednesday, March 6, at about 7:20 a.m., police responded to an incident in the 3600-block of 31st Street where a man had allegedly threatened another person while armed with a hammer.

“Frontline officers quickly located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident,” Terleski said.

The 43-year-old Vernon man was released following an initial court appearance and is expected to appear again in court on March 14.