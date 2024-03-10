City of Vernon to close section of Commonage Road starting Monday for ongoing repairs to spray irrigation mainline

Photo: City of Vernon file

A portion of Commonage Road will be closed next week while crews repair a section of spray irrigation pipe.

Starting as early as March 11, Commonage Road will be closed in the 500 Block, adjacent to Roses Pond.

Access will be limited to local traffic only while the work is being completed.

All other traffic will be able to access Commonage Road on either side of the work site, and through traffic will be diverted to Highway 97 via Bailey Road and 25th Avenue.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area.

For the safety of workers and public, drivers are asked to slow down, follow detour routes and obey traffic control personnel and signage in the area.

The work is being done to repair a spray irrigation system main line that had been leaking for months.

The line has been out of service since it was manually shut down for the season in September.

Prior to that, it had been leaking reclaimed water from McKay Reservoir since May.

The line supplies users of the city's spray irrigation system.

All summer, containment pools on Commonage Road were pumped out to prevent spilling into Rose's Pond.

Repairs were previously estimated to cost as much as $3 million due to the "extremely challenging" conditions of the line being buried five metres below grade when Commonage Road was elevated decades ago. The line is also below the level of the pond.

The work is expected to require draining the pond to five metres below road level.