Vernon's Dr. Peter Inkpen has several court appearances coming up on six sexual assault charges

Photo: Unsplash

Legal woes for a Vernon doctor continue.

Court dates have been set for Dr. Peter Inkpen who is facing six charges of sexual assault.

Inkpen made a surprise guilty plea to one of those charges on Feb. 29, days before a trial was set to start.

Gordon Comer, with the BC Prosecution Service, said Inkpen will be sentenced June 6 in Vernon provincial court on that charge.

The guilty plea came in the middle of a trial on one of the first sexual assault charges.

That trial was supposed to wrap up March 1, but legal wrangling resulted in the trial being extended.

Comer said April 3 has been reserved for a Charter argument by Inkpen's legal team and May 18 has been reserved for final arguments on the trial.

Inkpen, was arrested July 14, 2022, on the initial sexual assault charges that are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020.

Following his arrest, Vernon RCMP issued a public statement looking for more possible victims.

"Due to the accused's profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents," said Const. Chris Terleski at the time.

In January, four more charges of sexual assault were levelled against the doctor.

Inkpen will be in provincial court March 18 where he will decide if he will be tried by judge alone or judge and jury.