Pre-trial conference set for a man charged in double-fatal collision near Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo

A pre-trial conference has been set for a North Okanagan man who is facing numerous charges in relation to a double-fatal accident near Vernon two summers ago.

Michael Rodine is charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of causing death while driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Rodine was arrested following the Aug. 5, 2022, head on collision near the Vernon Army Camp at the south entrance to town on Highway 97.

Two grandparents, who were vacationing in the Okanagan from Vancouver, were killed in the crash.

Rodine will be back in provincial court on April 15 for the pre-trial conference.

Rodine has elected to be tried in B.C. Supreme Court by a judge alone, and to have a preliminary inquiry in provincial court.