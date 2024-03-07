Father-daughter duo make history visiting all 44 lift serviced-ski resorts in BC, ending with SilverStar

Chelsey Mutter

After weeks of hitting the slopes across BC, a father-daughter duo ended their epic journey at Vernon's SilverStar resort.

Greg Scott and his daughter Hali ScottSmith have visited all 44 lift-serviced ski areas in BC, in just 42 days.

The duo’s journey began on Jan. 25 and ended Wednesday at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“We started in Terrace, in the very North West and we kind of went across the north and we kind of spiraled into the centre of the province, and this was the perfect place to stop for us,” said Scott.

The weather seemed to agree, welcoming the duo and their entourage with blue skies and sunshine for their final day of the journey. ScottSmith says all of the resorts in BC are filled with things that make them unique, SilverStar included.

Smith says they’re often asked their favourite place to ski: “We now have a list of our 44 favourite ski resorts in BC.”

The importance of time spent together

No longer under her parents roof, ScottSmith says it’s been special to spend this time with her dad, and the rest of her family.

“My mom is here today. She's going to celebrate, party with us tonight. And I have a brother as well, who's also been on an amazing journey with my dad,” said ScottSmith.

“My dad's a big proponent of spending quality time with the people that you love and particularly kids and parents having that one-on-one time together.”

Smith says being able to spend 42 days with one of his favourite people in the world – his daughter – has been amazing.

The duo embraced while telling Castanet how important the time spent together is to them.

Meaning of the tour

The pair are completing the “Skadi Tour” in support of Tidbits of Change Foundation, an organization created by Scott and ScottSmith.

“We are on this journey to help encourage youth to take up projects with a parent or a mentor, and take up whatever their passion is, whatever their initiative is,” explained Scott.

“So we're really hoping that we hear some of those inspiring stories back to tidbits of change.”

The foundation offers bursaries to teens creating their own initiatives or attending post-secondary education. More information about eligibility can be found online here, this year’s application period ends May 31.