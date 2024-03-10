IODE BC buys $21,000 Trishaw for Vernon's Cycling without Age program

Photo: CWA

A popular cycling program in Vernon has a new set of wheels.

Cycling without Age uses electric-assist, rick shaw-type bikes called a trishaw to take seniors for bike rides around Vernon and area.

The program started in 2019, and volunteers quickly racked up thousands of kilometres around the city, parks and the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The program was derailed for a couple years because of COVID restrictions, but returned in 2022.

And thanks to IODE BC (Inclusive, Organized, Dedicated, Enthusiastic), the program has a new bike to take people for a ride on.

“This was a very generous donation of $21,050 which covered the cost of one trishaw, extra battery and blanket for the trishaw,” said Lauren Lypchuk, program co-ordinator.

CWA received the trishaw from Denmark last January.

IODE is a Canadian women's charitable organization that has been in BC since 1913. Their focus is to improve life for those in the province and beyond through education support, community service and citizenship programs.

“IODE heard about our program and loved how it was enhancing the lives of seniors in our area. I was contacted by IODE member Gail Delaney in July 2023 asking if we could do with another trishaw. IODE made it happen and here we are now with a brand new trishaw expanding our trishaw fleet to three bikes,” said Lypchuk. “The addition of the third trishaw is really going to provide our program with a lot more flexibility.”

CWA will start up again in May and run through the end of October.

Lypchuk said more than $80,000 has been raised by CWA to continue to run the program.

Lypchuk said CWA volunteers have taken more than 1,300 seniors on rides, covering more than over 8,000 km “around our the community giving our seniors an opportunity they otherwise would never have - visiting and experiencing local sites they would never have access to, out from the confines of their residences.

“The effect on our elderly passengers is often transformational. We routinely hear how valued our passengers feel, how magnificent the views are from the trishaw and that it often is the highlight of the summer.

One of the favourite routes is the Okanagan Rail Trail along Kalamalka Lake.

“It truly is a humbling, gratifying and heartwarming experience to take our seniors on these wonderful rides,” Lypchuk said, adding CWA is looking for volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out via email at [email protected].

Those wishing to volunteer as a 'pilot' will need to have cycling experience. All CWA volunteers attend introductory meetings in April/May and are trained by CWA on the trishaws.

CWA works with 12 local senior residences and those not living in a seniors facility can sign up at the Schubert Centre.