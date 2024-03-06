Vernon RCMP hoping the public can help locate 83 year old missing since Jan. 2

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are renewing their call for assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Robert Baines was reported missing on the morning of Jan. 2.

Baines, 83, was last seen by his family on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

“Some time has passed since Mr. Baines was reported missing and we are issuing this information again to remind the public that he has not been found,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“An extensive search was conducted in his neighbourhood, Kalamalka Park and on Kalamalka Lake without any success. With spring approaching, more people will be frequenting these areas, and we’d like to remind the public to keep an eye out for anything that might help us find him.”

When Baines was first reported missing, Vernon Search and Rescue launched a large-scale search of the area and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue also joined the search efforts, but no trace of Baines was found.

Baines is described as six-feet tall, 221 pounds, balding with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Tilly hat, green jacket, grey Stanfields sweater, blue jeans and brown Merrell hiking shoes.

“If you have any information that would assist the investigation, please contact your local police,” said Terleski.