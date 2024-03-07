A GoFundMe has been launched for a Vernon couple who help feed the city's less fortunate

Photo: GoFundMe

A Vernon couple who dedicate their time and energy to helping others, needs a little help themselves.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Tracey Griffin and Jimmy Miller who prepare and serve dinner to people living on the streets of Vernon every Monday.

Through their non-profit, Packman Opens Hearts, the couple set up behind People Place weekly at 6 p.m. to feed the less fortunate.

Anastacia Leigh launched the fundraiser for the couple after their truck broke down.

Leigh said the truck “helps them with their moving business, and they have had no income for almost a month now. Two different mechanics cannot find the problem. They have not been able to pay their rent which is $1,600.

“I feel desperate for them. Could I humbly ask for any support, a mechanic, funds to help with their rent or to help fix their truck. They have helped people weekly for years, I want to return the love and support to them with your help.”