City of Vernon seeking contractor for Vernon Creek naturalization project in Vernon Creek

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon is taking bids for a significant project in Polson Park.

The naturalization project of Vernon Creek, that runs through the downtown park, has been in the works for several years.

The city is planning to naturalize Vernon Creek through Polson Park over two phases.

Phase 1 of the naturalization project is planned to start this summer at Highway 97, along Vernon Creek in Polson Park, and continues south towards the current duck pond outlet into the creek channel.

Phase 2 will start where Phase 1 left off and continue south towards the existing maintenance vehicle crossing. Naturalizing Vernon Creek through Polson Park is a necessary first step to be taken before the city reinvests in new facilities within Polson Park.

However, on June 2023, artifacts were discovered in the area and the project was put on hold.

An archaeology impact assessment (AIA) completed in late May found two items on the banks of the creek.

When asked if the city has received a permit to continue the project, city officials deferred the request for information to the BC Archaeology Branch.

Castanet has reached out to the branch for more information.

According to the city website, naturalization of the channel for Phase 1 will include removal of the existing concrete banks and elongating the channel by meandering it along its current course, lengthening the channel. Naturalization will also add natural features within the meandering channel such as riffle pools and boulders, which will increase natural fish/spawning habitat where there is currently very little.

Naturalizing the channel will increase water quality, increase fish habitat, increase riparian complexity and decrease groundwater impacts on the park operations. Naturalizing the channel will also include a floodplain on either side of the main channel to accommodate the larger flooding events. The channel will have shallow slopes and will be planted with natural riparian vegetation and bank armouring to prevent erosion.

This project will also include a new crossing and a new pathway along the south side of the channel where there is currently none.