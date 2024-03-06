Vernon to host provincial cross-country running event two years in a row

Photo: Google Maps

For the next two October’s, Vernon will be hosting cross country runners from around the province.

In 2024 and 2025, Vernon will host the BC Cross Country Running Championships.

The announcement comes from the Sport & Culture Society of the North Okanagan, Tourism Vernon, BC Athletics and the Vernon Amateur Athletics Association.

The events will take place on Oct. 26, 2024 and again the following year on Oct. 25, 2025. Both events are to be held at the DND grounds.

Co-chair and president of the Vernon Amateur Athletics Association, Mike Stoll says he’s thrilled at Vernon being made the host city.

“The Vernon Amateur Athletics Association (VAAA) is extremely excited to have been granted the opportunity to host the 2024 and 2025 BC Cross Country Championships. We look forward to welcoming athletes, coaches and supporters from around the province to Vernon, the Trails Capital of B.C,” said Stoll.

The other co-chair, Robyn Poulin, said having the championships in Vernon is extremely exciting.

“This event always brings some of the best and elite cross-country runners in BC together while providing an opportunity for racers of various ages to get out, compete and have fun. I have participated in BC cross country provincials for several years as an athlete, and it will be incredible to race it in my hometown and see all the other Vernonites and surrounding Okanagan athletes come together for a strong presence of young and masters athletes,” said Poulin.

The Sport & Culture Society of the North Okanagan said it’s thrilled to bring the BC Athletics Cross Country Championships back to the Interior of the province.

The course will feature a challenging cross-country course that will test athletes from grassroots to high-performance levels. The 2024 event serves as the selection race for the BC Team competing at the Canadian Cross Country Championships in London, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2024.

"The DND grounds offer expansive open fields, creating a spectator-friendly course with layers of elevation and interconnected grass fields that allows the course to be as creative as one wants," said Mark Bomba, the head coach of Queens University who was raised in Vernon.