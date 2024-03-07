Vernon's Okanagan Military Tattoo is looking volunteer photographers and videographers

Photo: OMT

Vernon's Okanagan Military Tattoo is looking for shutterbugs.

The annual extravaganza is looking for volunteer photographers and videographers to document the popular event.

“We're on the lookout for dedicated volunteers, especially professional photographers and videographers, to join us for our big show in May. Whether you have free time or specific skills to offer, we welcome your support,” organizers said.

For more information, email [email protected].

The 2024 tattoo, The Sounds of Celebration, is moving to May 25 and 26 from its usual date in late July.

It is still being held at Kal Tire Place.