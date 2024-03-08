Photo: Okanagan Valley Big Band

The Okanagan Valley Big Band will be raising funds for the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

Held on March 16 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Army Navy & Airforce Veterans Unit 5, 2500 46th Ave., the fundraiser and dance will feature live music, swing dancing and more.

Tickets are for $20, online or at the door.

The 2024 tattoo, The Sounds of Celebration, is moving to May 25 and 26 from its usual date in late July.

OMT President Norm Crerar said the move was decided upon to avoid potential impact from summer wildfires

“We have experienced fires in the middle of the summer and that keeps people away and is hard on the performers,” said Crerar, adding Kal Tire Place is also the North Okanagan evacuation centre in the event of an emergency like a wildfire

Crerar noted many locals are also out of the area on summer vacation in July, so the decision was made to move the show to the earlier dates.

Past tattoos have had bands from the Cadet Summer Training Centre perform, but that will not be possible with the date change.

However, Crerar said there are more than 500 active cadets in the region, so they will still have a strong presence in the shows.

“We will be having drill teams perform,” said Crerar.

For more information on the tattoo and to purchase tickets, click here.