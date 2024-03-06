Man wanted for skipping court, still missing say Vernon RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A man who skipped out on a Vernon supreme court trial has still not been located by police.

Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon RCMP, confirmed to Castanet Stewart Wayne Tkachuk’s whereabouts remain unknown.

RCMP put out a call for public assistance locating Tkachuk on Feb. 23, days after he failed to show at his trial. In court, it was heard Tkachuk's electronic monitoring bracelet had been found on a Vernon road and appeared to have been cut off.

Tkachuk stands co-accused with Edward Scott Coghill on eight separate charges stemming from an alleged home invasion robbery at gunpoint in Lumby in the fall of 2019. Tkachuk is also charged with possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

Coghill pleaded "not guilty" to all charges in court on Wednesday while Tkachuk pleaded "not guilty" during a December 2023 court appearance.

Tkachuk is described as five-feet, eight inches tall, 161 pounds with a shaved head and tattoos on his skull and neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tkachuk is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.