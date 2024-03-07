Vernon Pride hosting free event at SilverStar

Photo: Vernon Pride

A number of Vernon organizations are teaming up this evening to support local 2SLGBTQIA+ musicians and drag artists.

Vernon Pride, in partnership with Local Losers Underground and Destination Silverstar, are hosting Pride at the Star.

“Support local 2SLGBTQIA+ musicians and drag artists at this free, all ages event,” reads the event post.

“Meet us at SliverStar Mountain on Sunday, March 10 in the NATC Auditorium to experience our fantastic line up of performers.”

It’s a free, all-ages event from 2 until 10 p.m. The show will also have an open bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Bands performing are Down The Lees, Carole, Ember and the Snail and Kenning. Drag performers are Peter Packer, Dangerous D, Jolly Joy Pinoy and Other Nature.

The venue is wheelchair accessible with parking next to the building, and the use of SilverStar's adaptive snow sled. There will be static lights, and minimal flashing lights, but no strobe lights.

Tickets are free, but people are encouraged to RSVP to save a spot with limited seats in the theatre.