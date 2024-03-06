Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre hosting 19th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! Saturday

Photo: Facebook Elvira Kurt

Celebrate International Women’s Day with laughter at the 19th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff!

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre will host headliner Elvira Kurt Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

This Spotlight Special Presentation is one of the year's standout stand-up comedy events in Vernon.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! brings a selection of the brightest professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment.

But be warned, the humour can get spicy. The show contains strong language and mature content and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Kurt, a Toronto native and veteran of Second City, is an accomplished trail-blazing comedian. From hosting her own TV program in Canada, 'Pop-cultured with Elvira Kurt,' to her numerous televised comedy specials, Kurt has done it all, at home and abroad.

She's earned multiple nominations for U.S. College Comedian of The Year, performed solo shows from Iqaluit to Australia and New Zealand and is considered a queer icon for being one of the first openly gay stand-up comics.

Kurt's work in television includes writing and performing on the 'Baroness Von sketch Show,' appearing in Carolyn Taylor's, 'I Have Nothing' and being a judge on 'The Second City’s Next Comedy Legend.'

Kurt has also hosted a Mark Burnett-produced game show, 'Spin Off,' and she continues to showcase her creative talents in writing, producing, and directing for projects like 'The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown' — produced by Seth Rogen — 'Drink Masters,' 'Canada’s Drag Race' and 'The Great Canadian Baking Show.'

Kurt has received many accolades, including recognition at the Canadian Screen Awards, Canadian Comedy Awards, Toronto Fringe Festival and earning the Jury Choice Award at the Cannes Short Film Showcase.

Kurt's comedic style is rooted in observations about celebrity culture, aging and her own appearance. With her unapologetic humour and fearless commentary, Kurt stands as a beacon of laughter, love and unity in the realm of comedy.

“Elvira will make you laugh so hard your cheeks will hurt,” VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy said.

Emcee Julie Kim is one of Canada’s top stand-up comedians and an international headliner. She has been a gala performer at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. In 2022 Julie toured across North America doing 40 theatre shows with Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah).

Over the past decade, Kim has performed at all major Canadian comedy festivals with multiple televised. In 2023, Kim made her debut at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and was included on VIBE's List of Power 60: Inspiring Asian-Canadians of Influence.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students. For tickets, call Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.