Pharmacists in Vernon confirm measles questions are coming in, and vaccines are available

Photo: PivotRx Vernon Questions are being asked and vaccines are available

Calls are already coming in to Vernon pharmacies as residents inquire about the measles vaccine.

The questions come just days after Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s medical health officer, confirmed the first case of measles in the province to be reported since 2019.

Josh Brady, a pharmacist who owns Pivot Rx, said he was notified by the BC Pharmacist Association to expect an influx in inquiries.

“After Dr. Bonnie Henry’s announcement, we were told to expect calls, and we’ve definitely been getting calls about it,” Brady said.

With the March break coming up, the BC Centre for Disease Control has advised the public the best time to protect themselves is before travel takes place.

Even though the normal vaccination schedule for children is to have their first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine beginning at their first birthday with a second dose close to when they start school, vaccines are now being made available for children who are even younger.

Information provided by Interior Health said children as young as six months of age who will be traveling to parts of the world where measles is more common should receive the MMR vaccine before departure.

B.C. residents who are unsure of their vaccination status are encouraged to access their immunization records before going abroad.

Infants, children and adults can get publicly-funded vaccines at no cost from their local health unit or health centre. Some doctors and nurse practitioners also give vaccines to infants, children and adults.

Vernon's Primary Urgent Care Centre does not carry or administer the measles vaccine.

Children four years of age and older, as well as adults can be vaccinated at a pharmacy. Brady said he only administered a single measles vaccine in 2023, but his pharmacy is stocked, and Pivot Rx staff are ready to answer any questions people have about measles.