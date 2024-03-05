North Okanagan murder trial ends with guilty plea to manslaughter, 10-year sentence

Photo: Facebook Lynda Saundry

A North Okanagan’s woman murder trial has ended with a guilty plea to manslaughter and 10-year prison term.

Lynda Saundry, 59, was on trial for the first-degree murder of Barry Jones, 55, in a trial that opened Monday in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, the trial came to a halt with a guilty plea to the lesser change of manslaughter.

A joint submission, or plea deal, between the Crown and defence was accepted by the judge and Saundry was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Saundry was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 4, 2020 after Jones’ body was discovered on July 30, 2020 at the home the pair shared along Emery Louis Road near Round Lake, outside of Armstrong.

Saundry shot Jones three times with a Winchester firearm during an argument, according to an agreed statement of facts, reported Global News.

“I am proud of our officers and partners hard work on this file. We are grateful for the support we have had throughout this investigation and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends as we continue to support them,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.