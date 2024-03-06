MP Arnold invites Chambers of Commerce in his constituency to voice concerns

Photo: Freepik

Business owners are getting a chance to have their concerns brought to Ottawa.

Member of Parliament Mel Arnold is hosting a roundtable discussion with representatives from Chambers of Commerce across the North Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday.

Arnold will be joined by visiting MP Brad Vis who serves as the Conservative shadow minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth.

Dan Proulx is the general manager for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and plans to be the voice of their 658 members.

“We recently did a survey of our members and asked what the top advocacy issues were,” says Proulx who shares the issues were consistent regardless of company size.

Inflation, access to skilled workers, and taxation are all top of mind for local business owners.

“Increases in carbon and excise taxes are a really big concern because everyone has to heat and operate their businesses and everyone has things shipped to them, “ says Proulx who is looking forward to the opportunity to be heard.

Along with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, six other area Chambers have been invited to send their representatives to the meeting which will take place in Armstrong.