Regional District of North Okanagan looks at collaboratively submitting housing needs report

Photo: City of Vernon

Should provincially required housing needs be reported regionally?

That’s what Regional District of North Okanagan staff would like to know from the Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

A report submitted to the committee is recommending staff be directed “to consult with member municipalities in undertaking a regional approach to updating the Housing Needs Reports to meet the new Bill 44 requirements which now must account for housing units for the next 20 years.”

Bill 44 requires local governments to complete interim housing needs reports identifying housing targets to accommodate growth for the next 20 years.

RDNO staff say a regional approach to the reports would have multiple benefits:

One consultant could undertake the work, providing consistency in the methodology and format used to populate the reports.

The reports would be drafted at the same time, allowing the data to be analyzed on a regional scale instead of having various reports from different time intervals with different market and demographic contexts.

RDNO could be the key point of contact and provide project management with regular involvement and updates on project development with the Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee and Regional Growth Strategy Support Team.

Continued cost efficiencies for future required updates (five-year intervals).

Staff are looking for direction from the committee as to whether or not there is still a desire to undertake this work as a collective. If the desire is there, staff would contact member municipalities to discuss cost sharing, timelines, and deliverables.

RDNO member municipalities are Vernon, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Armstrong.