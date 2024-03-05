Vernon hockey team to represent the Okanagan at provincial championship

Photo: Troy Collonny

A Vernon and area hockey team will be representing the Okanagan at the provincial championships later this month in Salmon Arm.

The Vernon area U15 Tier 2 hockey team made up of 13 to 14-year-olds beat out the competition at the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association play-offs in Penticton this past weekend.

Head coach Troy Connolly said he and the teams’ three other coaching staff “couldn’t be prouder” of the team.

“These kids have worked hard all year, we set a target at the start of the year that this is where we wanted to be and it's just such a cool achievement to be a part of it,” said Connolly.

He says the team has fought hard to get to where they are today. Earlier in the season the team was middle of the pack and Connolly says it was “an up and down” season.

Road to championship game

The team made it into the semi finals by beating the West Kelowna and Salmon Arm teams, but lost one game to the Kelowna team.

In the semi-final game the team went head-to-head with Kelowna again. The Vernon team was down two goals when Max Power scores his third goal of the game with 1:48 left in the third period.

“It's now four to three. Then, 54 seconds remaining in the game, we're on a power play, we pull our goaltender and while on that power play Max Power scores his fourth goal. With 48 seconds left to tie the game we proceed into overtime,” said Connolly.

“First overtime neither team scores. In the second overtime, Ben Hunsberger passes it to Max Power, who passes it to Mason Wilson to win the game. In that game, our goaltender Gunner Podollan stopped 43 of the 47 shots he faced...just was brilliant in goal.”

After that game the team still had one more to win, the play off finals where they faced Penticton which Connolly says had been leading the league all season.

It was the first game Justice Gommerud played in the play-offs, and he scored the teams first goal six minutes into the game. The team played to a 1-1 tie before – 16 seconds into the first over time – Wilson passed to Gommerud and scored his second goal of the game.

“Emma Ward stopped 57 and 58 shots, which is just an exemplary goaltending performance to help propel us to the win,” said Connolly.

“And what was really cool is (Gommerud) is number four, he scores in the fourth period with 4:44 on the clock to send us to the BC championships.”

Upcoming provincial championships

The championship will be March 16 to 20 in Salmon Arm.

Connolly says he doesn’t have the full list of participating teams yet, but it’ll be teams from all other regions in B.C.

He says he’s excited to have the team play in the championship and believes the team is as well.

“I think the kids are ready to play. I think they're excited.”