Vernon snowshoer Danielle Pechet brings home gold, silver and bronze after Special Olympic Winter Games in Calgary

Vernon's very own Special Olympics snowshoer Danielle Pechet has a ton of hardware to show off after successfully competing in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games last week.

Pechet brings home gold for her performance in 800-meter, silver for 4x100-meter relay and two bronze medals in both the 400 and 1600 meter races.

“I am very proud of her achievements and all that she has accomplished,” says Coach Jenny Jung.

“Danielle has been very dedicated to her snowshoe training over the past 10 months, in preparation for her first Special Olympics National Games,” adds Coach Jung who believes Pechet’s hard work not only encompassed her physical training but also various aspects of mental training.

“It has been a privilege coaching Danielle and seeing her hard work blossom on the national stage, not only for herself but as a valued teammate, and seeing the connections she has forged with other athletes across the nation.”

The week long competition started in Calgary on Feb. 27, 2024 and brought in over 4,000 visitors to the city including athletes, coaches, officials and staff and of course family and friends.

Overall Special Olympics Team BC took home a total of 135 medals; 54 gold, 45 silver and 36 bronze from the event which wrapped up March 2nd.