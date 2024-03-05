Scholarships awarded to Vernon Winter Carnival essay writers

Photo: Wayne Emde Kim Wallace (Stor-It Place Manager), Emilia, Janessa, Kris Fuller (Executive Director of VWC)

Winners of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s high school essay writing contest have been chosen.

The contest was open to all Grade 12 students and this year participants were invited to write about the impact carnival has had on their life.

Janessa Henke from the Heritage Christian Online School and Emilia Csorba of Vernon Secondary School were selected as winners in the annual essay writing competition.

Each student was awarded a $500 scholarship prize

Winter Carnival Executive Director Kris Fuller said, "We were so impressed with all of the thoughtful and well-written essays submitted by this year's talented Grade 12 students.

Stor-It Place was once again this year’s sponsor and Fuller is thankful for the continued support in what she calls the next generation of Carnival enthusiasts.