Past and present drought concerns spark change proposal at Greater Vernon Advisory Committee

Photo: RDNO Proposed changes to Duteau Water Creek Storage Trigger Graph

The 2023 drought – and the threat of drought this year – has the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee already looking at its water shortage management plan.

It’s also prompting staff to give water condition reports about two months earlier than usual.

At its regular meeting Wednesday, a staff report will suggest the board update the Duteau Creek Water Storage Triggers Graph in the Greater Vernon Water – Water Shortage Management Plan.

“Following the 2023 drought year, staff realized that there were a number of operational conditions that were not fully considered in the development of the Duteau Creek Water Storage Triggers Graph (DCWSTG) and an update was required,” reads the staff report.

A guide on restrictions

Developed in 2020, staff uses the WSMP as a guide to assess water supply conditions and to determine what level of water conservation is required. Five stages – normal, one, two, three and four – have been developed based on historical use and watershed hydrology.

According to the staff report, submitted by Zee Marc general manager, utilities, water supply conditions are currently below normal and at stage one water conservation based on February storage levels and forecasted weather for March and April.

With no outdoor watering or agricultural irrigation happening – and the freshet yet to occur – staff say stage one mainly affects operations and the variable Environmental Flow Needs requirements for Duteau Creek.

“Although the severity of drought and the corresponding restrictions can’t be determined until after freshet, prior stakeholder consultation has indicated that they would appreciate prior notification of risk of drought if possible,” reads the report.

Typically staff do not start to inform the board and the public of water supply conditions until April or May. Due to the continued provincial drought conditions and unusual weather patterns of the fall and winter, staff are preparing for a potential drought for GVW.

Staff are recommending GVW be provided updates monthly moving forward (or more frequent as required) and that the public and agricultural customers consider possible restrictions in their planning stages for this summer.

Proposed graph changes

Duteau Creek provides 70 to 80 per cent of summer/peak flows, and 60 to 70 per cent of water distributed to customers in GVW.

The Duteau Creek source relies on three reservoirs and the curve in the graph represents the collective volume of those reservoirs.

Proposed changes to the Duteau Creek Water Shortage Triggers Graph would provide more security in the water supply, according to staff. Changes include the following:

The Stage calculation was changed to reflect the water conservation goals of the GVW water restrictions as opposed to a statistical analysis that was used to develop the original stages

Included operational water needs in the fall and throughout the winter with water level reservoir goals and minimum levels required to protect the infrastructure from damage

Incorporating the different flow commitments of the Environmental Flow Needs (EFN) based on the GVW trigger stages

Removed Stage requirements from the freshet period as stage restrictions are not useful until freshet is completed.

Changes would somewhat level out the volume differences between stage one and two, stage three restrictions would be triggered earlier.