Missing Vernon man found dead, no criminality suspected

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP MacDonald found deceased, RCMP offer condolences to family and friends

RCMP say a Vernon man who was reported missing since before Christmas is now deceased.

Cody Alan MacDonald, 32, was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 18, 2023, according to an RCMP media release issued Monday afternoon.

RCMP do not give any details as to where or when MacDonald’s body was found.

“Criminality is not suspected in the person’s death and we want to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” RCMP said.