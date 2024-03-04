Vernon-based Kal Tire names new president

Photo: Kal Tire Corey Parks named Kal Tire's new president

After 15 years as president of Kal Tire, Robert Foord is transitioning to the role of executive vice-chair. He had worked for the company his father founded for 37 before taking the helm.

Corey Parks has been announced as Kal Tire's new president.

“Corey is an exceptional leader, communicator and relationship builder—and he’s someone who strongly aligns with the values and culture of Kal Tire,” says Robert Foord, who assures that Kal Tire will remain a private, family-owned business.

“Our family remains as committed as ever to the long-term success of the company, and we are excited for him to join the team.”

Parks started with Kal Tire in September 2023 as a member of the senior management team and has spent the last few months touring the company’s Canadian store network and international mining operations.

“This is a company I’ve respected deeply throughout my career, so I’m humbled and honoured by the opportunity to build on the legacy of Robert Foord,” says Parks.

“As we look to the future, I hope to offer not just continuity but also new opportunities for team members around the world to excel in their roles and exceed every customer’s expectations—even, and especially, as our industry evolves.”

Parks and his wife, Michelle, have already relocated to Vernon where the company is based.