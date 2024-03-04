Vernon RCMP seek public's help locating wanted man facing drug charge

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking public assistance locating Carl Jourdain.

The 56-year-old is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of forged documents, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say Jourdain is 5 ft. 4 in. with brown hair and eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Vernon RCMP ask anyone with information about Jourdain’s whereabouts to contact them at 250-545-7171. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).