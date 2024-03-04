Dates set for North Okanagan murder trial

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The first-degree murder trial of Peter Michael Visintainer has been set for the summer 2025.

Visintainer was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer, but that charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in August 2022.

Beyer’s body was found on Six Mile Creek Road on the Westside in May 2022.

His truck, with distinctive mud flaps that had 'WOLF' written across them, was found parked at a Vernon business the following day.

A four week voir dire—a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence—will begin in Vernon on May 27, 2024, but will move to Kamloops on June 3, 2024.

A six-week trial by judge and jury for Visintaner is scheduled to begin July 21, 2025 in Vernon.