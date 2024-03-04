Fresh snow for final month of SilverStar ski season

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Powder alert for snow enthusiasts.

Fresh snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort means good things for the rest of the ski season. The resort posted a powder alert to its social media Monday morning saying it saw 14 cm of fresh snowfall and has reached a 200 cm base.

SilverStar marketing manager Doug Chimuk says the resort has had really awesome snow the past few weeks.

"Really stoked by all the fresh snow this last week, and it's really exciting to see us finally hit that two-metre mark, which is something we normally hit a little earlier in the season but certainly happy to see that snowfall get to where it should be this time of year," said Chimuk.

The warmer than normal start to winter has impacted the resort this winter. In late February SilverStar closed a number of runs due to weather and for “snow preservation,” but the return of cold temperatures and snow through February has seen multiple ‘pow’ days for the hill.

Monday morning the hill has all of it's 132 trails open, eight out of 10 lifts running and 39 cross-country ski trails open.

The days to play in the snow at SilverStar are dwindling. The mountain’s last expected day of the season is set for April 7.

"We’re set to close tentatively for April 7. We’ll see where the snow takes us, but really just happy to see the base getting back to where it should be for this time of year," said Chimuk.