Physical therapist earns People's Choice in Greater Vernon Chamber awards

Tracey Prediger

After five short years as a registered physical therapist, Braden Kipp is already being recognized in his field.

He came highly recommended by Corinne Allan’s physiotherapist on the coast when the retired police officer announced she was moving to Vernon. Carrying a gun holster on her hip for 29 years means Allan needs regular adjustments.

“I just love the science of the anatomy and the physiology and the human body. It’s just astonishing what we can do,” says Kipp, who grew up as a multi-sport athlete in Salmon Arm.

Before completing his Master’s in Physiotherapy in Manitoba, Kipp volunteered in a Lake Country rehabilitation facility for brain injuries.

“What they have to go through, just the simple task of getting back to walking or feeding themselves, the toll it takes on them and their family. I just loved being a part of that and it really motivated me to become a physio,” Kipp adds.

It’s a career path that has earned Kipp’s business the People’s Choice Award from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. He’s appreciative of the support and to the Chamber for the growth opportunity.

“It’s networking for me. I get to meet all these new people and all these new businesses. It just helps me become a better part of the community.”

Kipp is solidifying his place in the community by helping high level athletes return to sport. “So getting them to perform at their highest level and ultimately go on to perform in provincials and do well in their sport too so that’s pretty cool for me.”

He is also focused on helping patients reach their goals. “For skiing, if you haven’t done that for a number of years, or for biking, or just being able to walk the block. Don’t suffer with it, come get some education, and advice from myself or one of my colleagues at East Hill Physio and we can definitely help you get back to what you love," he adds.

Kipp believes the first step for any chronic sufferer wanting to reduce pain and improve mobility is to overcome their skepticism of physiotherapy by asking questions and learning more about treatments.