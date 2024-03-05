Momentum of Isolation coming to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Digital addiction and the impact of social isolation and loneliness resulting from our digital lives will be explored in the latest show to come to Vernon.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) presents Momentum of Isolation March 16 as part of the 2023-24 Spotlight Dance Series.

With this newest production from Shay Kuebler/Radical System Art, Momentum of Isolation explores the impact of digital lives. Using interactive video and sound to shape a digital world on stage, exploring how technology empowers and disempowers.

Through solo acts and ensemble pieces, puppeteering and stagecraft, the inanimate world is brought to life.

Inspired by the UK's Minister of Loneliness in 2018, artistic director Kuebler and his seven dancers deliver an engrossing, lively performance reminding audiences of the fundamental need for human connection.

The renowned choreographer weaves together contemporary dance, hip-hop and martial arts with his signature athleticism and playfulness.

“Shay Kuebler’s work is riveting to watch. This new performance is very playful and funny. It reminds us of the lessons learned during the covid shutdown, to slow down, take the time to connect with family and friends, and smell the flowers,” said VDPAC’s Artistic Director Erin Kennedy.

Kuebler has been making waves on the Vancouver scene for the past 15 years with his physical and inventive dance, supported by rigorous technique.

Starting his artistic journey at age five with dramatic arts and Shito-Ryu Karate, Kuebler expanded into dance genres like hip hop, jazz, tap, contemporary and ballet.

He has performed for various companies in Canada, the US and the UK and has choreographed and directed pieces for The American Dance Festival, CitieBallet, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens and others. Kuebler has produced six dance works, touring nationally and internationally. He has received prestigious awards, including the Holy Body Tattoo emerging artist award in 2010 and The Mayor’s Arts Award for emerging dance artist in 2014 from the City of Vancouver.

“Since our last BC tour in early 2020, it feels like a gift to be returning to Vernon – a home-away-from-home for Radical System Art (RSA),” says Kuebler. “RSA was founded in 2014 and our first activity as a company was a tour to Vernon in April 2014 with our first work Karoshi. Over the past 10 years, we've been fortunate to share four shows with Vernon and its audiences. We now return with an important and relevant work.”

“Momentum of Isolation is a significant performance that speaks about the increasingly prominent issues of isolation and loneliness. It does so through a creative and carefully balanced mix of satire, athletic dance, theatre and technology. We believe that seeing this show live, on-stage, offers a thought-provoking, engaging and impactful experience for everyone.”

In addition to this performance, Kuebler will conduct a workshop exploring movement methodologies, including martial arts and urban dance forms, offering participants the chance to explore their own movement practice.

To register, click here.

For tickets and more information, click here or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).