International artist Ulrich J. Wolff will be at the Vernon Public Art Gallery to kick off new exhibit

Photo: Ulrich J. Wolff

International artist Ulrich J. Wolff is coming to Vernon for the opening reception of his highly anticipated exhibition 'There Must Be Life.'

The exhibition will be at the Vernon Public Art Gallery from March 14 to May 15.

Wolff, winner of the 2021 Okanagan Print Triennial (OPT), an esteemed tri-annual exhibition alternating between the Vernon Public Art Gallery and the Kelowna Art Gallery, will be in attendance at the opening reception.

The OPT, initiated in 2009 as a national open-juried print exhibition, has evolved into an international competition, attracting top printmakers from more than 22 countries worldwide.

Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director, expressed excitement about hosting Wolff's solo exhibition this year, with the OPT concurrently taking place at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

"Wolff's selection as the winner of the 2021 competition brings an international perspective to our community. His artistic skill and unique vision make this exhibition a must-see event," said Kennedy.

Wolff, from Germany, is not only an accomplished artist, but also a respected teacher of etching and screen printing.

With a background in painting and graphics from the State Academy of the Fine Arts Karlsruhe, Wolff has participated in more than 240 national and international print media exhibitions in various countries.

The opening reception for Wolff's exhibition will be on March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the VPAG, 3228 31 Ave.

Light bites and drinks will be served, and entry is by donation.