Vernon mayor offers condolences and words of praise on passing of former prime minister Brian Mulroney

Photo: The Canadian Press

The mayor of Vernon is paying tribute to former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Victor Cumming had words of praise for Mulroney who died earlier this week at age 84.

“On behalf of Vernon City Council and the entire community of Vernon, we extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. His passing marks the loss of a distinguished statesman whose contributions to Canada will be remembered for generations to come,” Cumming said.

“Mr. Mulroney’s leadership, dedication, and service to our country have left an indelible mark on our nations’ history. During this time of mourning, we reflect on his legacy and on the profound impact he has had on our nations’ history. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all Canadians who mourn his passing.”

Mulroney, the former Progressive Conservative leader, was Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993.

A full state funeral is planned for the late prime minister.