Former Vernon Viper a semi-finalist in country singing contest

Photo: Facebook

Zach McPhee has traded his hockey stick for a guitar.

The former Vernon Viper is a semi-finalist in the Canadian Country Music Association-SiriusXM’s Top Of The Country contest.

McPhee played for the Vipers in the 2010-11 season before moving the WHL Everett Silvertips where he played three seasons before being traded to the Kootenay Ice.

McPhee played his last four years of hockey with the University of Regina before graduating and retiring from the game in 2019.

McPhee is now hoping to score a win in the contest, having been named to the top eight semi-finalists.

Each of the semi-finalists will record original tracks in-studio, which will later be shared with Canadian country fans to vote for their favourites.

The field will be narrowed down to the top three, but only one will eventually be crowned the winner, receiving $25,000 and the title of the SiriusXM Top of the Country champion.

After the public votes for their favourites, the finalists will head to Nashville for industry mentorship opportunities and a performance spot at the 2024 Country Music Association Fest. They’ll close out the summer with a festival performance at Lasso Montreal in August, followed by the Top of the Country Finale at Country Music Week in September where the winner will be crowned.

In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, SiriusXM is awarding both runners-up $10,000 and all will receive a SOCAN songwriting camp experience in Nashville following the competition. The Finale will air live on SiriusXM’s new Top of the Country Radio.

For more information on the contest, click here.