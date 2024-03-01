North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold pays homage former PM Brian Mulroney

Photo: Facebook North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold watches archive footage of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Mel Arnold is paying tribute to late Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Mulroney, the former Progressive Conservative leader, was Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993.

Arnold, a three-term Conservative MP for the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, took to social media to pay homage to Mulroney who died earlier this week at 84.

“Canada has lost a transformational leader and statesman. He advanced Canada’s interests at home and around the world through his leadership in reducing acid rain, to ending apartheid in South Africa and more. Deepest condolences to his family and all those he knew and loved, including this country,” Arnold said on his Facebook post.

The flag atop the Peace Tower is flying at half-mast in tribute to Mulroney and a full state funeral is being planned.