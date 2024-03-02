NexusBC’s Vernon office receives funding to help seniors stay in their homes longer

Photo: Pexels

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is now better equipped to support Vernon seniors in their own homes, thanks to funding from the federal Age Well At Home Initiative.

“Seniors in our communities want to remain in their homes as long as they can, and the Age Well At Home program helps them do so. We are fortunate to have NexusBC Community Resource Centre delivering this program in the North Okanagan,” says North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

The two-year pilot project will allow NexusBC Community Resource Centre to expand its existing successful programs to more low-income older adults and seniors in the area.

Through Age Well At Home, services include light housekeeping, rides to appointments, grocery shopping, minor home maintenance, light yard work and friendly visits.

The program also offers an information and referral service in NexusBC’s Vernon office to assist seniors. Services are available to those with low incomes and who require help to remain living independently at home in Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Armstrong.

“We’re excited to offer this program that complements our existing supportive services for seniors,” says Pam Myers, Executive Director of NexusBC. “We already have over 60 participants in this program with room for more.”

The services, with the exception of housekeeping, are provided by volunteers.

“We have 20 volunteer drivers for this program, but we still need more, especially in the Lumby area,” says Myers, “for those who need rides to Vernon for appointments.”

For more information about this new initiative, or how to volunteer, call NexusBC Community Resource Centre at 250-545-0585 or email [email protected].