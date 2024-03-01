Coldstream's Zac Funk and Austin Roest have both been drafted into the NHL

Photo: Washington Capitals Zac Funk

Coldstream's Zac Funk and Austin Roest are heading to the big leagues.

Funk, who plays for the WHL Prince George Cougars, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Washington Capitals.

Roest, of the WHL’s Everett Silvertips, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.

Funk, 20, recorded 99 points - 56 goals and 43 assists - in 58 games with the Cougars this season.

The six-foot tall, 210-pound forward leads the WHL in goals and power-play goals at 25.

Funk, who was named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending September 24, 2023, recently established new Prince George franchise single-season records in goals and power-play goals.

Roest, 20, has 59 points - 31 goals and 28 assists - in 54 games this season with Everett.

The five-foot-11, 182-pound forward, who is captaining the Silvertips this season, shares the Everett lead and is tied for 17th in the WHL in goals with 31, two shy of passing his career high of 32, set in 2022-23. Roest has also recorded three of his four career WHL hat tricks this season.