Electoral Area F residents can vote on proposed mosquito-control program Saturday

Photo: Pixabay

Saturday is the final opportunity for Electoral Area F residents to vote on a proposed mosquito control program.

Voting will be held at the Enderby and District Senior’s Complex, 1101 George St., between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Qualified electors within Electoral Area F will be asked to vote on the following question:

“Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting 'Electoral Area “F” Mosquito Control Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2973, 2023,' which would establish a service within the boundary of Electoral Area F to control mosquito larval habitats within specific areas of the Shuswap River floodplain to prevent the spread of mosquitos and iff approved will result in an annual requisition to not exceed the greater of $289,000 or $0.17 per $1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements.”

Some 464 eligible electors cast their vote in the two advanced opportunities Feb. 21 and 28.

There is no need to pre-register to vote as the registration of qualified electors will take place at the time of voting.

More information regarding elector qualifications, acceptable identification and more is available on the RDNO website.