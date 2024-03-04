Program gets grant as it awaits decision about cancellation from Vernon area school board

Photo: Facebook/Awaken Inquiry & Adventure Okanagan - SD22

A Vernon program of choice on the chopping block has been awarded a $600 grant from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

The grant comes as parents and students will find out this week if the Awaken Inquiry Adventure Okanagan program will continue next year or not. AIAO was cancelled earlier this year before a parent-led petition caused School District 22 to partially walk back the cancellation.

The program – which Principal Mike Edgar had said was seeing declining registration – was given a second chance in January. If enough students registered for the 2024/25 program it would be allowed to continue.

“At least 25 students, parents, past students, and other supporters made an emotional appeal to the Vernon School Board to please allow the life-changing Awaken Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan (AIAO) program to carry on,” said parent Jon Jones about a Feb. 7 school trustees meeting.

Registration for the next year of the program officially ended on Feb. 22, and the decision about its fate is anticipated on March 6. Edgar, who's the principal of the programs host school Fulton Secondary previously said AIAO would need to register 40 students to run.

In the meantime, the program has received a Go Grant for $600. Recipients must be K-12 classes or schools that want to provide meaningful outdoor experiences for students that support inquiry and field investigation skill development.

AIAO says the grant is in support of its environmental monitoring projects at local locations.

“This grant enhances our work in areas like Kalamalka Lake Park, North Vernon Park, Otter Lake, Swan Lake Nature Reserve, and McKergow Meadows, where we focus on activities such as fire recovery monitoring, native tree planting, and combating invasive species,” said a post to the AIAO Facebook page.

“This GO Grant not only fuels our ongoing efforts but also perfectly aligns with School District 22's Strategic Plan, particularly embodying the core value of "Community & Collaboration."

The parent-led initial petition has reached over 1,400 signatures.